The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine explained why the Crimean Bridge is a legitimate military target for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and why Ukrainian forces are striking it. This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

On November 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called the Crimean Bridge an "exclusively peaceful facility." However, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence emphasized that the structure plays an important role in supplying the Russian army.

According to the ministry, Russia used the Kerch Bridge to transport military equipment and fuel for conducting hostilities against Ukraine.

Why Ukraine has the right to destroy the Crimean Bridge

The Ministry of Defence recalled that Russia built the 19-kilometre bridge without any permission from Ukraine, spending 228 billion rubles on its construction.

The construction of the illegal crossing was condemned by seven international institutions, including the UN General Assembly and NATO.

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry emphasizes that using the bridge for military logistics makes it a legitimate military target. The legal basis for defending Ukraine against Russian aggression is Article 51 of the UN Charter, which enshrines states’ right to self-defence.

Russia has acknowledged logistical problems for the first time due to the destruction of the Crimean Bridge