Croatia’s capital Zagreb topped the ranking of the best European cities for a Christmas getaway in 2026. UNN reports this, citing the travel publication Travel Off Path and data from the travel platform European Best Destinations.

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The city surpassed Geneva and Edinburgh thanks to its festive atmosphere, large-scale markets, cultural events, and relatively affordable prices. This year, the Advent Zagreb Christmas festival will run from November 28 to January 7, 2027.

Zagreb Outpaced Well-Known European Capitals

According to the results of a vote organized by the international travel platform European Best Destinations (EBD), Zagreb was named Best Christmas City Break in Europe 2026—the best European city for a short Christmas getaway. A total of 10,089 travelers took part in the vote, choosing among 16 European destinations. Switzerland’s Geneva came second, while Scotland’s Edinburgh took third place. Other contenders included Vienna, Budapest, Prague, and Strasbourg.

It is worth noting that this is not the first such accolade for the Croatian capital. In 2016, 2017, and 2018, the local Advent Zagreb Christmas festival was named Europe’s best Christmas market three years in a row. At the same time, this year’s award concerns the city’s overall appeal as a tourist destination during the festive season. The evaluation took into account cultural and entertainment events, the gastronomic offering, historical landmarks, and opportunities for short trips.

Martina Bienenfeld, Director of the Zagreb Tourist Board, said that the recognition was the result of many years of work on developing Christmas tourism.

This award represents a new level of Zagreb’s international positioning. After three consecutive titles as Europe’s best Christmas market, the overall appeal of our city as a destination for festive travel has now been recognized. Over the past 15 years, we have systematically developed Advent Zagreb with a clear vision—to make it a significant reason to visit, encourage stays of several days, and combine the city’s cultural, gastronomic, and other tourism offerings —Bienenfeld said.

Christmas markets, ice rinks, and thousands of festive lights

One of Zagreb’s main features is that during the Christmas holidays, the festival encompasses a significant part of the city’s historic center. Festive venues are located in squares, parks, and along pedestrian streets. As Travel Off Path notes, unlike many other European cities where Christmas events are concentrated mainly around a central market, in Zagreb visitors can move from one festive venue to another while also discovering the architecture and history of the Croatian capital.

One of the most popular places traditionally remains Zrinjevac Park. During the Christmas season, its trees are decorated with thousands of strings of lights, while wooden market stalls are set up around the historic music pavilion. Visitors can buy souvenirs, taste traditional Croatian dishes, and listen to live music here.

Another notable location is King Tomislav Square, where a large outdoor ice-skating complex is set up. A special feature of the local rink is its ice paths, which allow visitors to skate between different parts of the festive area. The historic Art Pavilion provides a backdrop for the winter activities.

Tourists are also advised to visit the Upper Town (Gornji Grad)—Zagreb’s historic district with narrow cobblestone streets, the medieval Lotrščak Tower, and St. Mark’s Church, known for its multicolored roof. During the festive season, the historic buildings, streets, and squares are decorated with light installations, creating the atmosphere of a traditional Central European Christmas.

Mulled Wine for Four Dollars: How Much a Festive Getaway Costs

Travel Off Path cites Zagreb’s relatively affordable prices at Christmas markets as a separate advantage. According to the publication’s estimate, a cup of traditional hot mulled wine can cost around four dollars, while a serving of grilled Croatian sausages costs approximately seven dollars.

The Fuliranje gastronomic festival, traditionally held in Strossmayer Square, deserves special attention. Visitors can sample Croatian national dishes here, including sarma—cabbage rolls stuffed with meat—baked štrukli made from dough and cheese, as well as traditional sweets. One of the best-known local desserts is fritule—small fried dough balls dusted with powdered sugar or drizzled with chocolate.

In addition to gastronomic events, tourists can take free walks through festively decorated squares and parks, attend some of the concerts, and admire the Christmas lights.

When will the Christmas markets open in 2026?

This year, the Advent Zagreb festival will officially begin on November 28, 2026, and run until January 7, 2027. On the opening day, the organizers have planned several large-scale events.

At 16:30, the traditional lighting of the first Advent candle will take place in Ban Josip Jelačić Square. At 18:30, the Ice Park will be officially opened in King Tomislav Square, where an ice performance of "The Nutcracker" will be staged.

At 19:45, the traditional switching-on of the Christmas lights will take place in Zrinjevac Park.

Over the following weeks, the city will host classical and Christmas music concerts, theater performances, children's events, gastronomic festivals, and art events.

The Zagreb Tourist Board also announced a number of new features for this year's season. In particular, on December 6, a new festive venue called LumiLicious will open in Mažuranić Square, aimed primarily at children and family recreation. The opening of the The Magic Within light installation in Marulić Square, as well as the festive decorations of the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts, is scheduled for December 18.

Together with the renovated space in front of the Croatian National Theatre, these sites are expected to form a single festive walking route through the central part of the city.

Zagreb has received international recognition as a winter tourist destination

In addition to the European Best Destinations award, the Croatian capital received another tourism accolade this year. The international publication Time Out ranked Zagreb first in its list of the best European destinations for a winter city break in 2026, also highlighting its appeal for family travel.

The Zagreb Tourist Board emphasizes that international awards help attract foreign visitors and strengthen the city's position as a tourist destination not only in summer but also in winter.

It should be recalled

Earlier, we reported that Copenhagen was named the world's most comfortable city in 2025, overtaking Vienna.