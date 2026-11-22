Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia have discovered evidence that early humans may have used plant poisons to make hunting weapons as early as 125,000 years ago. At the ancient site of Uruk Al-Jaliba, researchers found thousands of artifacts, including stone points with preserved organic residues. Gizmodo reports, writes UNN.

Details

The excavations were carried out by an international team of scientists led by Chris Clarkson of Griffith University in Australia, together with researchers from Saudi Arabia.

At the site of a former large freshwater lake, archaeologists discovered more than 5,000 artifacts, as well as fossilized remains of hippos, buffalo, camels, gazelles, and antelopes.

Particular attention was drawn to the stone points, which retained traces of organic substances.

How early humans may have improved their weapons

According to Clarkson, the remains found indicate that ancient hunters already possessed technologies for using adhesives and plant fibers.

The researchers also suggest that people may have treated the points with plant poisons to increase hunting effectiveness. At the same time, the use of poison remains a scientific hypothesis for now.

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The discovery helps provide a better understanding of the lives of early humans on the Arabian Peninsula, which had a much wetter climate 125,000 years ago.

Scientists believe that some of the people who migrated from Africa remained in the region known as "Green Arabia," while other groups continued moving toward Asia.

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