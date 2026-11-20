In northern Egypt, archaeologists have discovered a large ancient necropolis containing dozens of burials with gold amulets, figurines of gods, and traces of mummification preserved inside. The find dates back more than two thousand years. Ahram Online reports, writes UNN.

Details

The discovery was made at the Tell Atrib-Abu Bello archaeological site, where the ancient city of Theranotis once stood.

The burials date to the Late Period of Egyptian history (712–332 BC) and the Ptolemaic era (304–30 BC).

Archaeologists discovered stone, ceramic, and wooden coffins, as well as vaulted burial structures built of mudbrick.

Gold amulets and traces of ancient rituals

According to Hisham el-Leithy, a representative of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, this is the first discovery of burials on such a large scale at this archaeological site.

1,500-year-old burials of Germanic warriors with gold, swords, and warhorses found in France

Although many of the tombs were looted in antiquity, researchers found remains of embalming substances, resins, and painted funerary ornaments.

Among the most interesting finds are gold amulets shaped like tongues, earrings, necklaces, scarabs, faience ushabti figurines, and miniature sphinxes.

Archaeologists also discovered figurines of the goddess Isis and the god Horus, as well as two falcon burials.

The city was located near Wadi al-Natrun, from which the ancient Egyptians obtained natron, a mineral essential for mummifying bodies.

Ancient tombs containing gold, silver, and African ivory found in Spain