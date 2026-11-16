Ancient tombs containing gold, silver, and African ivory found in Spain

At Cape Trafalgar in Spain, archaeologists examined 2 monumental stone tombs that are about 3,800 years old. Inside, they discovered the remains of at least 20 people, gold jewelry, silver beads, and an ivory comb. La Brújula Verde reports this, citing a study in the journal PLOS One, writes UNN.

Details

Radiocarbon analysis showed that the burials were used approximately between 1875 and 1625 BC. This is unusual, as individual burials had already become prevalent in the south of the Iberian Peninsula at that time.

In the first tomb, archaeologists found the remains of at least 13 people, and in the second – 7. Most of the bones were moved after the bodies decomposed. The exception was the skeleton of a young woman who was probably buried last, before the first tomb was sealed.

What treasures did archaeologists find

In the first tomb, they discovered 2 gold earrings, 3 silver beads, an ivory comb, green mica, and 2 perforated shells.

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In the second, they found an earring, a copper arrowhead, and a green mica bead.

Researchers suggest that these structures may be among the last megalithic tombs in southern Iberia. Further research should establish whether they were reused or whether the tradition of building such burials persisted longer than previously thought.

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