1,500-year-old burials of Germanic warriors with gold, swords, and warhorses found in France

$45.3850.34
ukenru
05:30 AM • 19831 views
Ukraine has a rightful place in NATO, while Putin does not actually want negotiations – Macron
04:16 AM • 24839 views
Starshield restrictions in Ukraine continue – Russian drones have become more difficult to intercept near the front line
03:16 AM • 19415 views
The Rostov region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones — explosions were heard near an aircraft plant in Taganrog and a combined heat and power plant in RostovVideo
02:38 AM • 16317 views
Poland wants to obtain Ukrainian drone detection technologies in exchange for MiG-29 fighter jets
01:55 AM • 17385 views
Two reserve crossings over the Dnipro will open in Kyiv by the end of February – how much will they cost
November 15, 01:16 AM • 14192 views
Italy has begun installing anti-drone protection on the tanks it transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, following Ukraine’s example — what has changed
November 15, 12:37 AM • 14028 views
Trump is preparing a tough response to Democrats in Congress – the US is facing a major constitutional conflict
November 14, 11:55 PM • 14383 views
The U.S. is preparing direct talks between Russia and Europe on ending the war in Ukraine – Kushner reveals Washington’s next steps
November 14, 11:17 PM • 14922 views
The United States has reviewed plans for a large-scale troop withdrawal from Europe – the Pentagon is preparing a new scenario for Trump
November 14, 10:38 PM • 15703 views
The Kremlin proposed that the US divide Europe into spheres of influence – NYT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+2°
92%
762mm
Popular news
Stephen King named the "real reason" behind the massive flight shutdown in the US – what aliens have to do with itPhotoNovember 14, 09:28 PM • 15714 views
Asia held its own "Eurovision" for the first time – who wonNovember 14, 10:04 PM • 16412 views
Earth has acquired a second moon – astronomers have revealed how long it will remain near the planetNovember 14, 11:05 PM • 13685 views
Svitolina thrashes Czech opponent to reach the final of the prestigious tournament in Indian Wells – the Ukrainian will play Andreeva for the titlePhotoNovember 14, 11:13 PM • 12030 views
Dozens of artillery systems, thousands of military personnel and hundreds of pieces of equipment — the General Staff reported Russia’s losses over the past dayPhoto05:22 AM • 9730 views
Publications
Diabetes can develop for years without symptoms: how many Ukrainians have the disease and how to detect itNovember 14, 02:59 PM • 45155 views
Criminal elements, the FSB, and NABU: did the Russian special services use anti-corruption activists to attack the SBU?VideoNovember 14, 02:31 PM • 33050 views
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideoNovember 14, 09:01 AM • 44926 views
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 91010 views
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
November 13, 07:50 AM • 89765 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Belarus
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nvidia chief loses position after Rubio memo to Trump about alleged ties to Chinese intelligence – WP05:29 AM • 5096 views
What is celebrated on November 15 in Ukraine and around the world 04:55 AM • 5512 views
1,500-year-old burials of Germanic warriors with gold, swords, and warhorses found in France04:05 AM • 5404 views
Joe Jonas broke up with the model six months after publicly confirming their relationship – what caused it03:05 AM • 5590 views
Beyoncé revealed the secret of her wedding to Jay-Z after 18 years – even the guests did not know what they had been invited to02:05 AM • 6152 views
Actual
Technology
The New York Times
Shahed-136
The Washington Post
Starlink

1,500-year-old burials of Germanic warriors with gold, swords, and warhorses found in France

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5406 views

Near Colmar, archaeologists discovered a 5th-century burial site containing 11 adults, three children, and two horses. Two of the warriors may have died violently.

1,500-year-old burials of Germanic warriors with gold, swords, and warhorses found in France

In northeastern France, archaeologists have discovered a rare fifth-century burial site where Germanic warriors were buried with weapons and horses. Among the finds was a sword decorated with gold and garnets that may have belonged to a military leader. Live Science reports this, citing the French National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP), writes UNN.

Details

The ancient cemetery is located near the city of Colmar. Researchers estimate that it was used approximately between AD 450 and 500, when the Western Roman Empire was experiencing the final decades of its existence.

During the excavations, archaeologists discovered the remains of 11 adults, three children, and two horses that had been buried with their harnesses.

Swords, wooden scabbards, a shield, and a spear were found in the men's graves. The most valuable find was a Germanic short sword—a seax—decorated with gold and garnets.

In Italy, a bronze sword more than 3,300 years old was found on the bottom of a lake, and it remains sharp to this day04.11.26, 06:05 • 36271 view

Similar weapons have previously been found in the burials of Germanic chieftains and mercenaries. This suggests that some of those buried may have belonged to the military elite.

The women's burials also contained valuable objects. Researchers discovered silver bird-shaped brooches, necklaces made of glass beads, and a bone comb.

Two warriors may have died violent deaths

The remains of two men attracted particular attention from archaeologists. Their bones showed traces of injuries caused by sharp weapons, with no signs of healing.

According to the researchers, this indicates that the men died shortly after sustaining their injuries, likely during a violent confrontation.

The finds will help scientists better understand the military traditions, burial practices, and social structure of Germanic communities during the decline of the Western Roman Empire.

An ancient tomb with Roman glass and unique gold ornaments was found in Mongolia14.11.26, 04:05 • 14563 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Gold
France