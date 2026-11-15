1,500-year-old burials of Germanic warriors with gold, swords, and warhorses found in France

In northeastern France, archaeologists have discovered a rare fifth-century burial site where Germanic warriors were buried with weapons and horses. Among the finds was a sword decorated with gold and garnets that may have belonged to a military leader. Live Science reports this, citing the French National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP), writes UNN.

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The ancient cemetery is located near the city of Colmar. Researchers estimate that it was used approximately between AD 450 and 500, when the Western Roman Empire was experiencing the final decades of its existence.

During the excavations, archaeologists discovered the remains of 11 adults, three children, and two horses that had been buried with their harnesses.

Swords, wooden scabbards, a shield, and a spear were found in the men's graves. The most valuable find was a Germanic short sword—a seax—decorated with gold and garnets.

In Italy, a bronze sword more than 3,300 years old was found on the bottom of a lake, and it remains sharp to this day

Similar weapons have previously been found in the burials of Germanic chieftains and mercenaries. This suggests that some of those buried may have belonged to the military elite.

The women's burials also contained valuable objects. Researchers discovered silver bird-shaped brooches, necklaces made of glass beads, and a bone comb.

Two warriors may have died violent deaths

The remains of two men attracted particular attention from archaeologists. Their bones showed traces of injuries caused by sharp weapons, with no signs of healing.

According to the researchers, this indicates that the men died shortly after sustaining their injuries, likely during a violent confrontation.

The finds will help scientists better understand the military traditions, burial practices, and social structure of Germanic communities during the decline of the Western Roman Empire.

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