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An ancient tomb with Roman glass and unique gold ornaments was found in Mongolia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4164 views

Roman glass, jade, a Korean ornament, and a unique gold artifact were discovered in a 73-meter-long Xiongnu tomb. The findings indicate connections across Eurasia.

An ancient tomb with Roman glass and unique gold ornaments was found in Mongolia

Archaeologists examined a monumental tomb of the Xiongnu Empire in eastern Mongolia and discovered artifacts indicating trade and cultural ties between the ancient nomads and the Roman Empire, China, and the Korean Peninsula. La Brújula Verde reports, writes UNN.

Details

The research was conducted by specialists from the National Museum of Korea, the Mongolian Academy of Sciences, and the National Museum of Mongolia at the Duurlig Nars cemetery.

The tomb is approximately 73 meters long. Inside, archaeologists discovered a burial chamber surrounded by two wooden structures. A lacquered chariot was located above the central burial, while the tomb itself was covered by nine layers of stones and was more than 13 meters deep.

Roman glass and jewelry more than 2,000 years old

One of the most interesting finds was a transparent glass vessel with a handle, which was probably made in the Roman Empire. Its origin will be clarified through chemical analysis.

Fifteen jade objects resembling ceremonial discs from China’s Han dynasty were also found in the wooden coffin. However, they have an unusual shape and intricate decoration, which may indicate that the Xiongnu people adapted Chinese traditions.

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In addition, archaeologists discovered a silver pumpkin-shaped pendant with an insert made of rock crystal. Similar ornaments had previously been found in burials in what is now North Korea. The item was used to decorate horse harnesses.

Nearby lay a round gold ornament with red and blue inserts beneath transparent crystal. According to the researchers, this is the first time such an artifact has been discovered in a Xiongnu tomb.

Scientists believe the finds confirm the existence of extensive trade and cultural ties between distant regions of Eurasia. At the same time, the objects may have reached Mongolia through intermediaries rather than as a result of direct contact with the Roman Empire.

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Stepan Haftko

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