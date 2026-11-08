A 1,500-year-old statuette of a priestess was discovered near a burial mound in Japan: what makes the find unique

In Japan, archaeologists have discovered a rare clay figurine approximately 1,500 years old. Researchers believe the artifact is one of the oldest examples of anthropomorphic funerary sculptures in the region. The find, made near an ancient burial mound, likely depicts a priestess who performed ritual ceremonies. This was reported by Live Science and the government of Japan’s Gunma Prefecture, according to UNN.

Details

The artifact was discovered during archaeological excavations at the Nishikaminomiya site in the city of Isesaki, northwest of Tokyo. The figurine dates back to the Kofun period, when large burial mounds were built in Japan for members of the nobility. According to researchers, the sculpture was made in the second half of the 5th century AD. It belongs to the so-called haniwa—clay figures placed near burials and used during funerary ceremonies.

The preserved part of the figurine is approximately 40 centimeters tall. Only the head and torso have survived to the present day, so the figure’s original height may have been considerably greater.

Archaeologists were particularly struck by the detail of the find. The figure has a distinctive hairstyle with a topknot, carefully modeled facial features, and fingers. Bracelets with traces of red pigment are depicted on the wrists, while a sash, also painted red, runs across the chest. In its left hand, the figurine holds an object resembling a ritual staff. These features led researchers to suggest that the sculpture depicts a miko—a woman who performed religious rites and may have acted as an intermediary between the world of humans and the spirits. Archaeologists do not rule out the possibility that she formed part of a funerary ritual and symbolically guarded the deceased.

The find was discovered in a moat surrounding one of the largest burial mounds in the archaeological complex. It measures approximately 45 meters. Part of a stone sarcophagus shaped like a boat had previously been found inside the structure. Scientists assume that the clay figure originally stood on a special platform of the mound intended for ceremonies, but over time it fell into the moat.

Researchers emphasize that the discovered figurine is of particular historical value because it is among the early examples of anthropomorphic haniwa in Gunma Prefecture. Its study may help provide a better understanding of the funerary traditions and religious beliefs of ancient Japanese people.

Context

Excavations at the Nishikaminomiya site have been ongoing since 2020. During this time, specialists have discovered 11 burial mounds dating from the 5th–6th centuries.

Reminder

Earlier, we reported that a mysterious turtle sculpture had been found in a cave in the Holy Land after 35,000 years.