Today at 4:00 p.m., the "Light a Candle of Remembrance" campaign and a nationwide minute of silence will begin in Ukraine, UNN reports.

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Every year, on the fourth Saturday of November, Ukraine honors the memory of the victims of the 1932–1933 Holodomor and the mass artificial famines of 1921–1923 and 1946–1947.

At 4:00 p.m., Ukrainians are urged to join the nationwide minute of silence. And when darkness falls, to light a candle of remembrance in the window.

Intelligence and the Ministry of Internal Affairs unveiled declassified archives for the Day of Remembrance of the Holodomor Victims

We remind you

On November 28, Ukraine honors the victims of the Holodomors. This is an official nationwide day of mourning, established by a Decree of the President of Ukraine, which is observed annually on the fourth Saturday of November. The event is dedicated to commemorating the millions of Ukrainians exterminated by the totalitarian communist regime during the genocide of the Ukrainian people—the 1932–1933 Holodomor—as well as the mass artificial famines of 1921–1923 and 1946–1947.

Traditionally, at 4:00 p.m., a nationwide minute of silence is observed and the nationwide "Light a Candle of Remembrance" campaign is held, when citizens light candles near memorials and on the windowsills of their homes.