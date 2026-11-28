Following Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure on November 28, emergency power outages were introduced in the Kyiv region, while individual schedules were introduced in the Dnipropetrovsk region. UNN reports this with reference to data from Ukrenergo and DTEK.

Kyiv region

"Due to the consequences of enemy shelling and equipment overload, emergency power outages are currently in effect in the Kyiv region. The return to scheduled hourly outages will take place as soon as the situation in the power system allows," Ukrenergo reported.

As stated, repair crews have already begun restoration work. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power to consumers as quickly as possible.

Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to DTEK data, "individual outage schedules have been introduced."

"Enemy attacks caused significant damage to the region's energy infrastructure. As a result, it is impossible to apply the usual schedules by groups and subgroups. So that you can plan your day, DTEK Dnipro Power Grids' energy workers are calculating a separate schedule for each building. Even in neighboring buildings, outage hours may differ because they may be supplied by different lines," the statement said.

Ukraine halted electricity exports amid Russian shelling - overview