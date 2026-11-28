Hungary has prematurely lifted the three-year ban on entry into and residence in the country imposed on Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, known by the call sign "Madyar." The ban was introduced in August 2025 following Ukrainian strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline. This was reported by the Hungarian publication Magyar Hang, writes UNN.

Details

The relevant decision was published on November 18, and Hungary’s migration service has already removed information about the restriction from its register. The country’s Ministry of Interior explained that the ban may be lifted if circumstances change significantly and there is no threat to national security.

According to the publication, the decision was made before the meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which took place in Zakarpattia on November 24.

Why Hungary banned "Madyar" from entering

In August 2025, Hungary’s then Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced a three-year ban preventing Brovdi from entering the country and the Schengen Area. He called the strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline an encroachment on Hungary’s energy security and sovereignty.

Brovdi, who is of Hungarian origin, reacted sharply to Budapest’s decision, accusing Szijjártó of protecting his own economic interests rather than the country’s sovereignty. In response to the restrictions imposed on the Ukrainian commander, Kyiv banned three senior Hungarian military officials from entering the country.

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