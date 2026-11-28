The alliance between Ukraine and the European Union in the field of drones plans to increase the number of participants from 18 to 80 companies amid significant interest from defense manufacturers. Rapporteur reports this, citing its own sources and confirmation from the European Commission, UNN writes.

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Although the alliance has held only two meetings since its launch in summer 2026, more than 400 companies submitted applications to join during the first call for applications.

The association currently comprises 18 drone manufacturers—nine from Ukraine and nine from the European Union. German company Quantum Systems and Ukrainian company UFORCE have been elected co-chairs of the alliance for the next six months.

According to the publication's sources, a new call for applications to join may be announced as early as December. The founding companies will retain their special powers in governing the association.

Ukraine and the EU may create a joint drone market

European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius named the creation of joint ventures, the expansion of production capacity, and participation in joint European defense projects among the alliance's main objectives.

The association's participants have already formed four working groups dealing with supply chains, secure industrial cooperation, production scaling, and operational training.

In addition, a number of companies have expressed interest in creating a single drone market between Ukraine and the EU.

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