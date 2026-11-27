Giorgia Meloni and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The recent operation in Libya was carried out without prior coordination with our European partners. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this after a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UNN reports, citing the Office of the President.

We discussed the issues we are currently working on, and it is very important that we understand each other. I confirmed that the recent operation in Libya was carried out without prior coordination with our European partners – the Head of State noted.

The President said that Ukraine is determined to ensure the exchange of all necessary information between the relevant bodies of the countries and to maintain direct, regular, and effective communication between them.

Sybiha explained Ukraine’s position on Russian military facilities to Libya

We remind you

The authorities of eastern Libya officially confirmed that an explosion occurred aboard a Russian ship in the port of Benghazi on the night of November 22.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the operation on November 23, during which the Russian corvette "Mercury" and more were sunk, stating that everything "took place near the coast of Libya" and that "seven Ukrainian-made naval drones" were involved