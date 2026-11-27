Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha explained Ukraine’s position regarding the latest events off the coast of Libya and at the port of Benghazi to the head of Libya’s Foreign Ministry. The Foreign Ministry reported this on November 26, UNN writes.

Details

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held a telephone conversation with Libya’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Taher Salem Al-Baour "regarding the latest events off the coast of Libya and at the port of Benghazi."

"First and foremost, I confirmed that Ukraine fully supports Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as efforts to reunify the country.

Ukraine and Libya are linked by longstanding friendly ties. We respect the Libyan people and are ready to deepen bilateral relations.

Ukrainian medical workers stood alongside Libyans during one of the most difficult periods in Libya’s history. They provided vital medical assistance and thereby demonstrated Ukraine’s solidarity and its commitment to relations with Libya.

Today, Ukraine also remains a reliable partner and makes a significant contribution to Libya’s food security by supplying grain and other food products. We seek to further strengthen the partnership and expand cooperation not only in healthcare and food security, but also in the economy, trade, and politics," Sybiha said.

He explained to his interlocutor that none of Ukraine’s actions had ever been directed against Libya or the Libyan people—only against Russian military facilities that Russia directly uses in its war against Ukraine. He expressed regret over the unintended consequences and conveyed his sincere condolences to the Libyan people. We have no intention of extending Russia’s war against Ukraine to Libya or any other country - the Ukrainian foreign minister stressed.

Sybiha noted that he valued the opportunity for direct dialogue and an open exchange of views. "I thank my Libyan counterpart for the substantive conversation. We are ready to remain in contact," he said.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responded to Libya after the Russian corvette "Mercury" was hit

Recall

The authorities in eastern Libya officially confirmed that an explosion occurred aboard a Russian ship at the port of Benghazi on the night of November 22.

On November 23, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the operation during which the Russian corvette "Mercury" and more were sunk, stating that everything "took place near the shores of Libya" and that "seven Ukrainian-made naval drones" were used