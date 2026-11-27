Russia attacked Ukraine with 155 drones during the night of November 27. A total of 110 of them were shot down or suppressed, including 61% of the jet-powered drones. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Where and with what the Russian Federation attacked

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 27 (starting at 18:00 on November 26), the enemy attacked with 155 Shahed-type strike UAVs (83 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parodiya-type decoy drones launched from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea—Hvardiiske.

How many were destroyed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 110 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (51 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types.

Hits by the enemy's air-attack weapons were recorded at 27 locations, as well as the falling of downed targets (debris) at 4 locations.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs remain in the airspace.

Over the past day, Russia lost 2,262 military personnel, more than 1,300 drones and hundreds of pieces of military equipment