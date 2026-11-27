Over the past day, Ukraine’s Defense Forces inflicted significant losses on the Russian army, including 2,262 military personnel, 1,315 drones, and 658 vehicles and fuel trucks. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As of the morning of November 27, 2026, the total personnel losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,648,161 people.

Over the past day, the enemy also lost 2 tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 33 artillery systems, 2 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1 air defense system.

In addition, the Russian occupation forces lost 14 ground robotic systems and 8 units of special equipment.

Total losses of the Russian army

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has lost 12,514 tanks, 26,003 armored combat vehicles, 52,858 artillery systems, 2,306 MLRS, and 1,772 air defense systems.

The Russian air force’s losses amount to 456 aircraft and 356 helicopters. The enemy has also lost 622,317 operational-tactical drones, 3,243 ground robotic systems, and 5,278 cruise missiles.

The total losses of the Russian fleet amount to 36 ships and boats and 2 submarines. The number of vehicles and fuel trucks lost has reached 180,752, while losses of special equipment amount to 4,951 units.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to уточнювати data on the enemy’s losses.

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