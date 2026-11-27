During the night of November 27, Russian authorities reported drone attacks on the Leningrad and Tula regions, as well as Krasnodar Krai, amid which explosions were heard and fires broke out in several cities. This was reported by Russian media and local authorities, UNN writes.

Details

Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko claimed that 45 Ukrainian drones had allegedly been shot down during the night.

At the same time, according to the Bumaga outlet, residents of St. Petersburg reported explosions in at least eight districts of the city. The Ladoga Bridge was also temporarily closed because of the attack.

Aftermath of the attack in Novorossiysk

According to the operational headquarters of Krasnodar Krai, three people were injured in Novorossiysk as a result of the drone attack. Windows were blown out in an apartment building, and fires broke out in two private houses.

Tula Region authorities did not report possible damage to a plant

Tula Region Governor Dmitry Milyaev said that no infrastructure damage resulting from the drone attack had been recorded.

However, the Russian outlet ASTRA and the Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova+ reported explosions in the area of the Efremov Synthetic Rubber Plant.

According to preliminary data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this enterprise is involved in the production of solid rocket fuel, in particular for ballistic missiles of the Iskander system.

The extent of the damage to the enterprise is currently unknown.

Explosions were heard in Russia's Tula region – a plant linked to the production of "Iskander" missiles may have been targeted