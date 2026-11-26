The Russian military command is threatening to send platoon and company commanders directly into assaults due to the lack of advances in the Zaporizhzhia direction and the discrepancy between the actual situation and previous reports. This was reported by the partisan movement "ATESH," UNN writes.

Details

According to information from a movement agent at the headquarters of the Russian Eastern Group of Forces, the higher command is demanding that the leadership of the 5th and 36th Combined Arms Armies rectify the situation at the front at any cost.

Pressure is also being exerted on the command of the 127th Motor Rifle Division and the 37th and 64th Separate Motor Rifle Brigades.

The actual situation does not correspond to the command's reports

According to the partisans, Russian military personnel had previously reported significantly greater successes at the front to their leadership than they had actually achieved. Commanders are now required to ensure advances that correspond to the reports sent earlier.

The higher-ups are demanding that the discrepancy between the reports and the map be eliminated immediately. In the armies, division and brigade commanders are now being berated – the "ATESH" agent said.

According to him, if Russian units do not make advances in the coming weeks, platoon and company commanders will be sent into assaults, while harsh personnel decisions will be made regarding brigade commanders.

There is currently no independent confirmation of this information.

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