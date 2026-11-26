Black Friday is not only a season of discounts, but also a time of heightened scam activity. Under the guise of attractive offers, fraudsters may solicit money and payment details. The Ministry of Internal Affairs explained how not to become a victim of scammers during the hottest period of promotions and sales, UNN reports.

Fake shopping websites, fraudulent advertisements, suspiciously low prices, and phishing links are just some of the schemes that criminals may use - law enforcement officers reported.

How not to fall victim to scammers and protect your funds while shopping online can be seen in the infographic

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