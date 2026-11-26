Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, said on Wednesday, November 25, that every child in the United States would receive two shares of SpaceX, the space and AI company he runs, pledging a donation worth about $18 billion. UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

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Musk and the competing AI company Anthropic recently unveiled different plans to distribute part of the profits from the AI boom amid growing public and political attention to the industry.

American children will receive one share from the company and one from him personally, Musk said in a brief post on X, without elaborating.

In a separate post, Musk said that the SpaceX shares would be transferred next month.

"The share transferred directly from me will be transferred after my restriction on selling shares expires in June next year," Musk added.

On Wednesday, SpaceX said it would transfer one newly issued Class A common share to each Trump Account, adding that Musk would personally donate the same number of shares as the company.

Trump Account is a program designed to give Americans under the age of 18 a stake in the stock market and help them build wealth from an early age.

In October, the White House said it had opened nearly 70 million accounts. SpaceX shares closed at $127.44 on Wednesday, valuing the donation at nearly $18 billion.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Musk's donations of SpaceX shares would be linked to Trump Accounts.

"This allows for the creation of a huge, long-term base of retail shareholders," said Christopher Brankin, a global markets adviser at brokerage Mitrade Group. "It provides immediate market participation and creates a huge pool of financially literate customers for trading platforms as this generation comes of age," he noted.

Musk, whose wealth is estimated at approximately $824 billion, said last month that he would give one of his SpaceX shares to every child in America. As of June, he owned approximately 6.42 billion shares in the company.

"Next year I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every child in America. This will be the first of many," Musk wrote in an X post at the time.

"Transferring shares, which represent a stake in the future economy, directly to people is the right way," Musk added.

Most of Musk's charitable activity has been carried out through the Musk Foundation, whose assets reportedly exceed $14 billion.

In October, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and her husband pledged to transfer some of their SpaceX shares to each of more than 2 million children as part of Trump's initiative.

Anthropic, which recently went public, said last month that it was directing 5% of its shares to a new "public benefit" fund.

AI giant Anthropic wants to transfer 5% of its shares to a "public benefit fund"

Anthropic said that its initiative, valued at approximately $54 billion at current prices, would give it greater flexibility and scale to make donations for the benefit of humanity.

Other executives have also launched major, long-term charitable projects.

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Emeritus Warren Buffett, one of the most prominent figures in philanthropy, has reportedly already donated $60 billion, and most of his approximately $150 billion fortune is also earmarked for charity.

Since its establishment in 2000, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has distributed more than $100 billion, some of which came through donations from Buffett.

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