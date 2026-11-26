NATO countries expect the United States to delay a final decision on reducing troop numbers in Europe until after the beginning of December, sources familiar with the matter said, as the Trump administration refocuses on securing a peace deal regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine. UNN reports this, citing Bloomberg.

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The sources said that improved U.S.-NATO ties in recent weeks had also led to the expected delay. In addition, the United States views NATO countries’ efforts to increase defense spending positively and wants to use its bases in Europe to project power in the Middle East and elsewhere.

Allied countries had expected a decision in early December, but now believe the United States will wait until the end of the month or after the New Year, the sources said. Asked for comment, a Pentagon representative said the department had nothing to announce and that its review of the position was ongoing.

Pentagon has begun a review of the US military presence in Europe

Allies view the potential delay as another encouraging sign after U.S. officials said they would not continue threatening to sharply reduce troop numbers on the continent. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shocked allies earlier this year by saying that the United States was reviewing its military presence, and some officials feared that U.S. President Donald Trump would reduce troop numbers by 25,000—more than a quarter of the 80,000 currently based there.

Allies now believe the cuts will amount to around 5,000 service members, Bloomberg reported earlier.

The United States has launched a new effort to find a resolution to Russia’s war in Ukraine, this time with greater European involvement than before. Russia’s demands include views on where NATO troops should be stationed on the continent.

Putin may use peace talks to demand NATO's return to its 1997 level - report

Last week at NATO, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby said that the United States "would be ready to adapt to support these peace talks." He was responding to a question about whether Russia’s demands would be taken into account as the United States reviews its military presence.

Most of the cuts are expected to be made in Germany, which hosts the largest contingent of U.S. troops in Europe. Countries on the eastern flank, particularly Poland, are expected to receive more troops.

NATO is considering strengthening its military presence in Europe following the incident in Poland