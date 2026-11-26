Photo: Bloomberg

In New York, the traditional Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed for the first time in history due to forecast storm-force winds. The parade was scheduled to take place for the 100th time this year. Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

Organizers announced that instead of Thursday, November 26, the holiday event will be held on Saturday, November 28. The parade is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. local time

The unprecedented decision was prompted by a weather forecast warning of wind gusts of up to 97 km/h. Under such conditions, controlling the giant balloons that are the parade's main attraction would be dangerous.

The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority – Macy's said.

Why organizers fear strong winds

In 1997, during the parade, a strong gust of wind slammed a giant balloon shaped like the character "The Cat in the Hat" into a lamppost, injuring spectators. After that, city authorities introduced strict restrictions on launching balloons in unfavorable weather conditions.

In the entire history of the parade, organizers have completely canceled the launch of the balloons due to weather only once—in 1971. In 2019, they were flown at a lower altitude because of strong winds.

This year's Macy's parade will be the 100th anniversary edition.

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