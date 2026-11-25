Max Verstappen

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen said that he played Grand Theft Auto VI in his spare time at the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, UNN reports.

Details

As Verstappen said during one of his Twitch streams, he spent the weekend during the Las Vegas Grand Prix—which, incidentally, he won—immersed in GTA VI, noting that he had spent more than 40 hours playing it.

During the stream, he said that he played in the mornings and evenings, between races on the track.

"In Vegas, I played a lot in the evenings and in the mornings. After all, I can't go outside and take a walk anyway," - said Verstappen.

In addition, he admitted that playing through the Rockstar game, which he has already completed to 80%, made him forget about a planned Minecraft stream.

The driver also said that he skipped most of the main video clips, calling them "too boring".

It should be noted that Verstappen of Red Bull won the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which ended on November 22 Kyiv time. The race was one of the most unusual of the Formula 1 season: over 50 laps, the lead changed 35 times, while the podium positions were decided at the end of the race.

Briton Lando Norris of McLaren finished second, losing to the winner by just 0.639 seconds. His teammate, Australian Oscar Piastri, took third place.

Recall

On Thursday, November 18, Grand Theft Auto VI was officially released after 13 years of waiting. The first players tried the game in New Zealand, where the shooter was released at 1:00 p.m. On streaming platforms, views of playthroughs of the storyline reached approximately 2 million viewers.

Grand Theft Auto VI set an absolute record for the entertainment industry, bringing in $3.79 billion on its first day of sales. This amount exceeded the total box-office revenue of any film over its entire theatrical run.

Pornhub traffic fell by 15% on the day GTA VI was released, although visits to the porn site rose sharply several hours before the game’s release.