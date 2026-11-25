Taylor Swift. Photo: Reuters

Singer Taylor Swift has finally grown tired of the lawsuit filed against her by a Las Vegas dancer over her latest album and is now asking the judge to intervene in the matter, UNN reports, citing TMZ.

In new court documents, the singer reacted sharply to another attempt by dancer Maren Wade to keep the case in California.

"The same thing again," Taylor's motion states. "Enough is enough."

Taylor claims that she has no legal ties to the state. Maren, however, insists that the lawsuit against Taylor can be heard in California because the singer frequently performs there—in particular, in October she took part in the Academy Museum Gala, where she performed a song from the animated film "Toy Story 5."

Taylor Swift responded that the mere fact that she performs in California does not provide grounds for filing a lawsuit against her in that state.

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As TMZ previously reported, earlier this year Maren sued Taylor, accusing her of trademark infringement. The plaintiff claimed that the pop star appropriated her brand—"The Life of a Showgirl." Maren had previously created a project called "Confessions of a Showgirl," which included a book and a show.

Taylor rejected all allegations of wrongdoing. She said that Maren was simply using her name to draw attention to her "little-known cabaret show."

The singer called the lawsuit "groundless."

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