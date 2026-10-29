Taylor Swift revealed how a famous singer planted thousands of crickets on her and ruined her sleep for several months

American singer Taylor Swift recalled an unusual prank played on her by country artist Brad Paisley nearly 20 years ago. The artist released thousands of live crickets into her tour bus, which kept her from sleeping properly for a long time. Country Living reports, according to UNN.

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Swift told the story during the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which took place on October 26. Paisley was the one who inducted the singer at the event.

According to the artist, the incident occurred back in 2007, when she was just beginning to gain popularity. After the prank, the insects continued to make their presence known for several months.

Swift joked about years-long resentment

During her speech, the singer jokingly said that after the prank, she and Paisley effectively stopped speaking to each other. At the same time, she made it clear that she had long since held no grudge against him.

Paisley himself later said that he did not regret his prank and also praised Swift's creative achievements.

The ceremony marked the artist's symbolic return to her musical roots. Before the award was presented, country singer Lainey Wilson performed one of Swift's early hits — "Love Story".

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