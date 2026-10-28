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Jennifer Lawrence revealed how her husband threatened to send her to a hotel because of an unpleasant smell

Kyiv • UNN

 • 716 views

Jennifer Lawrence said that after four days of wearing a hair mask, her husband complained about a fishy smell. The actress is developing her own brand, Mes.

Jennifer Lawrence revealed how her husband threatened to send her to a hotel because of an unpleasant smell

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence shared an amusing story from her family life. The 36-year-old star admitted that while testing cosmetics, her husband Cooke Maroney threatened to send her to live in a hotel because of the unpleasant smell of her hair. E! News reported this, citing the actress’s interview with The Cut, writes UNN.

Details

Lawrence said that she personally tested the products while developing her own hair-care brand, Mes. One of the experiments turned out to be particularly unsuccessful.

According to the actress, she left a fragrance-free hair mask on for four days, after which it began to smell like fish.

My husband said to me: "If you don't wash your hair, you'll have to get a hotel room"

– Lawrence recalled.

The actress spoke candidly about motherhood and her attitude toward her appearance

The star of "The Hunger Games," who is raising two sons, explained that after having children, she began to view her appearance differently.

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According to Lawrence, she wants to look well-groomed even when she has just woken up and is not at all ready to leave the house

The actress also admitted that a good hairstyle helps her feel more confident.

If my hair looks good, no one will notice anything else on my face, clothes, or body. I can also use it to hide

– she explained.

Lawrence, who previously deliberately took a break from public life because of excessive attention to her persona, is now trying to balance her career, motherhood, and the development of her own business.

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Stepan Haftko

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