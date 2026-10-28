The star of the series "Reacher" is divorcing his wife after 20 years together

American actor Alan Ritchson, known for the lead role in the popular series "Reacher," has announced his divorce from his wife, Catherine, after 20 years together. The couple has decided to separate but will continue raising their three sons together. People reports, according to UNN.

Details

The actor announced the end of the marriage in September 2026. According to him, he and his wife decided to build their future lives separately while maintaining an amicable relationship.

Ritchson emphasized that over two decades they had built a family and raised three sons, who will remain the top priority for both parents.

What is known about the actor's divorce

In a joint statement, the couple asked that their family's privacy be respected and that they be given the opportunity to go through the changes peacefully.

It is known that the actor filed for divorce on December 1, 2025, although the couple only publicly announced their separation in September of the following year.

Alan Ritchson gained worldwide popularity thanks to his role as Jack Reacher in the Amazon Prime Video series of the same name.

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