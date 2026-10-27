Sofía Vergara spotted holding hands with Imagine Dragons frontman – Hollywood is buzzing about a new romance

Hollywood actress Sofía Vergara and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds were spotted together in Beverly Hills. The stars held hands during dinner, sparking rumors of a possible romantic relationship. TMZ reports, writes UNN.

Details

The 54-year-old star of the series "Modern Family" and the 39-year-old musician spent the evening of October 24 at Cipriani restaurant. According to media reports, friends joined them, but the celebrities' own behavior attracted the most attention.

In the published photographs, Reynolds is holding the actress's hand across the table while she smiles. Later, TMZ sources reported that the couple had also been seen together at singer Doja Cat's birthday celebration in Los Angeles.

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Interest in the possible couple intensified because of recent changes in the musician's personal life.

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At the beginning of October, it became known that Dan Reynolds had split from actress Minka Kelly after approximately four years together. The reasons for the breakup were not publicly explained.

Sofía Vergara was previously married to actor Joe Manganiello. The couple announced their separation in 2023 and officially finalized their divorce in 2024.

Despite their appearances together and the rumors, neither Vergara nor Reynolds has yet confirmed a romantic relationship.

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