Sofía Vergara’s ex-husband revealed unexpected details about their divorce

American actor Joe Manganiello, known for the film "Magic Mike" and the series "True Blood," has spoken in detail for the first time about the final months of his marriage to "Modern Family" star Sofía Vergara. In his memoirs, he stated that the breakup was caused by more than just disagreements about the future of their family. Entertainment Weekly reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the 49-year-old actor, the relationship began to fall apart amid his struggle with a mysterious autoimmune disease. Manganiello claims that his health problems significantly affected their marriage.

The actor also denied the widespread version that the couple divorced because he wanted to become a father. According to him, the decision to stop trying to have a child together was mutual.

What the actor said about his last conversation with Vergara

In the book "Bloodlines," Manganiello recalls that during their last conversation, his former wife expressed doubts about his health and his prospects of finding new love. The actor took these words as deliberately hurtful.

At the same time, he admitted that for a long time he did not want to publicly refute Vergara's statements because he felt guilty about the breakup and did not want to escalate the conflict.

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Manganiello and Vergara announced their divorce in 2023 after seven years of marriage. Their separation became one of the most widely discussed events in Hollywood.

The actor is now engaged to Caitlin O'Connor, while Vergara is dating businessman Douglas Chabbott. Despite the difficult memories, Manganiello says that he wishes his former wife happiness.

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