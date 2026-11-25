In 2025, around 47,000 women and girls worldwide became victims of murders committed by their partners or family members. This is stated in a report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the UN Women agency, UNN reports, citing dpa.

Details

The report was published on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, observed on November 25.

As in previous years, the home is the most dangerous place for women and girls. ... Around 60% of the 78,000 femicides in 2025 were committed by a partner or close relative, meaning that, on average, 129 women died every day at the hands of someone from their immediate social circle. Femicide is defined as "the killing of women and girls because of their gender" - the article says.

It is noted that the largest number of such killings was recorded in Africa. Europe proved to be relatively safer for women and girls.

Dangerous beliefs, social norms, and a lack of institutional safeguards create an environment in which the killing of a wife, daughter, mother, or sister becomes "acceptable." To change this reality, sustained action is needed at all levels of society - said the Director of the Office, Monica Juma.

According to the UN, the overall homicide rate worldwide is declining, but the number of femicides is decreasing much more slowly. Thus, in Europe, between 2010 and 2025, the homicide rate fell by 43%, while the femicide rate declined by only 28%.

Recall

In June, hundreds of people in Kenya took to the streets to protest against the killings of women and children.

Italy introduces life imprisonment for femicide after tragedy that shook the country