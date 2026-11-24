Andy Burnham. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham faced a wave of criticism over inviting social media influencers to Downing Street. The reason was a video that one of the event attendees posted outside the prime minister’s residence: in it, he mouths along to a popular online song containing obscene language, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

Downing Street said that Max Balegde did the right thing by deleting his TikTok post, in which he mimed performing a song containing the words "bomboclaat pussywagon chicken nuggets" after attending an event at the prime minister’s residence.

Balegde received the invitation as part of Burnham’s initiative to build ties with internet-famous personalities. The term "bomboclaat" is Jamaican profanity referring to a menstrual rag.

Following criticism from Kemi Badenoch, Nigel Farage and others, the prime minister’s spokesperson called the post unacceptable.

"It is good that the author deleted this content," he said. "It is certainly unacceptable, and the fact that the video was deleted only confirms that. Content creators, of course, are responsible for what they publish."

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He added that the prime minister was right to listen to social media content creators who "reach millions of people who do not get their news from traditional media".

In addition

On 9 November, content creators were invited to a reception at the residence at 10 Downing Street; videos from the evening subsequently appeared online.

In one of them, Luke Hamnett recreates Hugh Grant’s dance as the prime minister in the film "Love Actually" — right inside the Downing Street premises.

Representatives of the Conservative Party accused Burnham of turning Downing Street into a laughing stock, saying that he should not have allowed the prime minister’s residence to be "demeaned".

Kemi Badenoch said: "I think Andy Burnham should apologise for using Downing Street as his own studio to create these ridiculous TikTok videos." She added that the videos would be seen by Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping — and therefore Britain’s adversaries would "see that our prime minister is not a serious person, and decide that we are not a serious country". Referring to Balegde’s video, she said: "I think it is shameful that 10 Downing Street — these doors, which are a symbol of British democracy, global influence and authority, as well as dignity (because this is where we welcome guests such as President Zelenskyy, demonstrating the support of the British people) — are being subjected to such disrespect."

Farage criticised the use of the Downing Street doors, calling it a "childish stunt" and a humiliating act, but added that he would not ban influencers from visiting the prime minister’s residence.

"I would not have allowed them to behave as they did," he said. "It demonstrated a certain disrespect for this place and the high office; it was really very inappropriate."

Asked whether residence staff had taken part in the filming (given that all visitors are required to hand over their electronic devices before entering), the prime minister’s spokesperson replied: "Downing Street staff were present at the reception — as is usually the case at any official event." At the same time, he added: "As for content created by individual creators, responsibility for that lies with the creators themselves, not with Downing Street staff."

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He defended the decision to hold the reception, noting that the invited influencers’ combined audience exceeds 470 million people. He also emphasised that the prime minister "deeply respects" the history of his residence.

"The prime minister has enormous respect for 10 Downing Street, but he also understands that today millions of people do not get their news from traditional media — they obtain information from a wide variety of sources. And he wants to reach people where they are," the spokesperson said.