Ukrainian studio GSC Game World called on players to nominate S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl for the 2026 Steam Awards in the "Labor of Love" category, hinting at surprises from the studio. This was reported on the Steam platform, according to UNN.

Two years ago, the Zone called once again, and countless stalkers answered. This marked the beginning of a new era for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. — as well as the start of an impressive evolution. All this time, we have listened to your advice, read hundreds of forum discussions, received reports of problems, suggestions, and wishes by email, in private messages, and even in person — the developers wrote.

They noted that work on the game had not stopped for a moment, and that in 2026 alone, several updates were released, bringing substantial changes, fixes, and new story content.

According to the developers, the two-part culmination took place on August 20, when the shooter received the major 2.0 update, which moved the game to a new version of Unreal Engine 5.

In addition to new weapons, improvements to artificial intelligence, quality-of-life enhancements, and more, it completely changed the game's appearance, gameplay, and overall feel. Furthermore, the game received its first major expansion, "The Price of Hope," which features the iconic confrontation between Freedom and Duty, incredible new locations, and a rich story lasting more than 20 hours, unfolding in the series' iconic atmosphere, as well as several experiments and bold steps for the game's universe.

"The Price of Hope": the first story expansion for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will be released in August

As for the future, you may already know some things, but there are also several pleasant surprises. If you believe that this kind of continuous progress deserves recognition, it would be an honor for us if you supported S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl in the "Labor of Love" nomination at the 2026 Steam Awards. You can vote from today until November 30. Thank you for being part of this shared journey — which will continue. Best wishes, the GSC Game World team — the developers added.

What is "Labor of Love"

"Labor of Love" is a philosophical concept developed by Hryhorii Skovoroda concerning work that corresponds to a person's nature and character. This activity brings joy and a sense of meaning, allowing one to be useful to oneself and others. "Labor of Love" is perceived not as a means of survival, but as a natural human need.

Skovoroda inspired people to seek themselves — and find happiness. To follow their calling rather than money and a career. To work for pleasure and grow. To benefit others. To be themselves and befriend kindred souls.

The "Labor of Love" award is given to games that their developers continue to support and fill with new content after release.

Steam Awards 2026

Valve announced the start of submissions for nominees for the annual 2026 Steam Awards. This year, the event celebrates its 10th anniversary, so the organizers have prepared additional categories. Steam users can nominate their favorite games themselves until November 30 at 20:00.

This year, The Steam Awards will feature three additional categories: "Just Five More Minutes," "Words Can't Describe," and "It Is Now My Job." In addition, a special "Hall of Fame" category will open to mark the anniversary. In it, users will be able to choose the best game from among all projects that previously received the "Game of the Year" award.

The list of nominees will be announced on December 17, simultaneously with the start of Steam's major Winter Sale. Voting for the winners will begin at the same time.

Pavlo Zibrov’s voice will appear in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2