Pavlo Zibrov’s voice will appear in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

$44.780.0851.830.02
ukenru
08:59 PM • 7460 views
"It was worth it": one of the co-organizers of the protests in support of Fedorov announced their end
07:07 PM • 14036 views
The government suspended the chair of the supervisory board of Sense Bank and initiated the suspension of the chair of the management board — Koretskyi
04:44 PM • 22630 views
Mudra was notified of suspicion but was not detained — lawyer
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 38745 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
August 19, 02:50 PM • 30984 views
As a result of the enemy attack on Zhytomyr, two police officers were killed and at least 20 people were injuredPhoto
August 19, 01:40 PM • 28443 views
The Volkswagen driver was notified of suspicion over the crash at a bus stop in KyivPhotoVideo
August 19, 11:27 AM • 31023 views
Heat of up to +37° will return later this week, forecasters say
August 19, 10:46 AM • 30174 views
The FP-7 ballistic missile with a range of up to 300 km will be ready to carry out strikes at the end of September – Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh
August 19, 10:34 AM • 20930 views
The Verkhovna Rada appointed Yevhenii Khmara as Minister of Defense of Ukraine
August 19, 10:29 AM • 20191 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: another 103 Ukrainian soldiers have been returned from Russian captivityPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
2m/s
67%
747mm
Popular news
There were not enough votes in the Verkhovna Rada to strip two MPs of their mandatesAugust 19, 11:43 AM • 19207 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?August 19, 02:55 PM • 33883 views
Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a servicemanPhotoAugust 19, 03:30 PM • 25665 views
Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amounts04:55 PM • 18045 views
As a result of the Russian attack on Zhytomyr, the number of injured has risen to 40; the Interior Ministry named the deceased police officersPhoto06:50 PM • 10004 views
Publications
Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amounts04:55 PM • 18167 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 38765 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?August 19, 02:55 PM • 34023 views
Which foods lower cholesterol, and which can raise itAugust 19, 11:19 AM • 48536 views
BEB reform is stalled: after the failed re-certification of its leadership, a full review and relaunch of public oversight are needed
Exclusive
August 19, 08:02 AM • 47007 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Jeff Bezos
Kim Jong Un
Iryna Mudra
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zhytomyr
South Korea
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a servicemanPhotoAugust 19, 03:30 PM • 25779 views
Tom Holland could earn over $100 million for the new "Spider-Man"August 19, 06:00 AM • 55336 views
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 91833 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 96150 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 102753 views
Actual
Gold
Bild
Film
ATACMS
Technology

Pavlo Zibrov’s voice will appear in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2708 views

Pavlo Zibrov will voice the Arena and perform "School Waltz" in the "Price of Hope" DLC. The expansion will be released on August 20.

Pavlo Zibrov’s voice will appear in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

Ukrainian singer Pavlo Zibrov will appear in the story expansion for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl titled "Cost of Hope." The singer will voice the "Arena," and his song "School Waltz" will also play on the in-game radio. This was reported by UNN, citing the developers.

Details

Pavlo Zibrov will return in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Cost of Hope. Look forward to hearing his voice in the Arena and on your radios

- the developers said.

His hit "School Waltz" will play amid the post-apocalyptic atmosphere of the Zone, while the singer will also provide the voice of the Arena—the location where stalkers compete in battles for survival.

Among the other artists whose music will appear in the expansion will be Monokate. The studio has already presented a video featuring her song "Carried Away." S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will also feature the well-known song "Stefania" by Kalush Orchestra, which brought Ukraine victory at Eurovision 2022.

In addition, Monokate, whose real name is Kateryna Pavlenko, will appear in the game as a radio host on the local radio station. 

Expansion

In update 2.0, "Return to the Zone," which will be released on August 20, the developers say that the Zone's appearance, the impression it creates, and the way it lives have been radically reworked.

This is a completely free update to the base game, released on August 20—simultaneously with the "Cost of Hope" expansion. This time, we have made more technical changes than ever before: substantially updated the game engine, added new mechanics that stalkers have been asking for a long time, and prepared several surprises that we were eager to show you

- the developers stated. 

According to the developers, the lighting in the Zone has changed noticeably. In open areas, the sun shines just as brightly, but its rays now fall on the surroundings in a completely different way—shadows and reflections have come alive in a new way. 

We also worked on enclosed spaces: lighting in buildings and underground areas now looks much more realistic. Moreover, we reworked the landscape and vegetation to make them look more natural, eliminated hundreds of issues involving objects hovering in the air, and fixed numerous other bugs that sometimes made it seem as though anomalies were appearing where they had absolutely no place being

- the developers noted.

The A-Life system is also being updated, meaning that there will be more places in the Zone where you can encounter its inhabitants. People and mutants will now fight more often over campfire spots, bus stops, and other key locations, while stalkers will collect loot from the fallen at all times, rather than only when they are within your line of sight.

A binoculars item will also appear in the game, as it did in the previous installments. 

From now on, stalkers will have not one but as many as three types of binoculars at their disposal. Use them to survey the surroundings, spot friends and enemies, and plan your moves in advance. Each pair of binoculars differs in its "inner workings," available features, and purpose. Find the right model across the Zone or buy it from certain traders at an exorbitant price—the developers emphasize.

In addition, the new expansion will introduce new weapons, including the Arev assault rifle, the GP3A and SKP marksman rifles, and the "Fora-230" submachine gun. 

The optics selection has also become more extensive: a new three-times scope for Western-style weapons and a red-dot sight for Eastern-style weapons have been added. You will now be able to easily choose the perfect equipment for your own playstyle. It is also now possible to aim offset without an equipped NVG

- the company stated.

Reminder

On August 20, Ukrainian studio GSC Game World will release the first story expansion for the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: "Heart of Chornobyl." The DLC, titled "Cost of Hope," will simultaneously become available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCultureTechnologies
Kalush
Technology
Ukraine