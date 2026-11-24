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Due to the full-scale war, nearly two million Ukrainian children have ended up abroad. In many cases, mothers left with their children on their own and with the fathers’ consent in order to wait out the danger. However, over time, some of these "temporary" evacuations turned into family conflicts: one parent refuses to return the child or restricts the child’s communication with the other parent.

Where is the line between rescuing a child from war and so-called parental abduction? Is it possible to return a child through an international mechanism if the child has already become accustomed to a new life abroad? And what should be done when a foreign court refuses to order the child’s return? UNN discussed these issues with Valeriia Odintsova, a lawyer and founder of the "LOGIC" law firm.

The international relocation of a child during wartime requires a particularly careful legal assessment. Not every departure abroad constitutes abduction; however, temporary evacuation does not give one parent an unconditional right to unilaterally decide the issue of the child’s permanent place of residence.

The 1980 Hague Convention provides an effective international protection mechanism, but its application depends on timely action, proper evidence, and the correct determination of the legal circumstances. The safety of the child, the child’s best interests, and the right to maintain family ties must remain at the center of every such case.

Valeriia Odintsova, founder of the "LOGIC" law firm

Ms. Valeriia, when is taking a child abroad considered international abduction, and when is it lawful evacuation?

The primary international instrument in this area is the 1980 Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction. Under Article 3, the removal or retention of a child is considered wrongful if it breaches rights of custody attributed to one of the parents under the law of the state in which the child was habitually resident, and those rights were actually being exercised at the time of the removal or retention.

It is important to distinguish between temporary travel and wrongful retention. For example, a mother took a child to Poland because of hostilities with the father’s consent, but after the agreed period ended, she refused to return the child. In such a case, the court must determine whether wrongful retention occurred, where the child’s habitual residence was, and whether the rights of the other parent are being violated. The mere fact that a child was taken abroad without the other parent’s consent does not always automatically constitute international abduction.

War does not suspend the provisions of the Convention, but it is relevant when assessing the circumstances of a case. In particular, the court must take into account the security situation, possible risks to the child, the child’s social ties, and the child’s best interests. At the same time, habitual residence is determined not only by registration or citizenship, but also by the actual circumstances of the child’s life.

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What should be done if one parent has taken a child abroad and refuses to return the child?

First of all, it is necessary to collect evidence: the child’s birth certificate, documents confirming parental rights, proof of the child’s previous place of residence, correspondence concerning the terms of the departure and return, as well as messages indicating the refusal to return the child. Evidence that consent to the departure was temporary and did not provide for a permanent change of residence is particularly important.

The next step is to contact the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, which performs the functions of the Central Authority under the 1980 Hague Convention. An application may be submitted to the Ministry of Justice seeking assistance in securing the child’s return or ensuring rights of access to the child. The Ministry cooperates with the relevant authorities of the foreign state, helps establish the child’s whereabouts, and facilitates the child’s voluntary return or judicial consideration of the matter.

The application should not be postponed, since Article 12 of the Convention attaches particular importance to the one-year period: once it has expired, the other party may argue that the child has already settled into the new environment. If the initial departure was lawful, the period may be calculated from the moment of the wrongful retention rather than from the date of crossing the border. Therefore, a timely legal assessment of the situation and assistance from a lawyer in the country where the child is staying may be decisive.

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How does the 1980 Hague Convention work, and is it possible to return a child to Ukraine through the international mechanism?

The 1980 Hague Convention establishes an international mechanism for the return of children who have been wrongfully removed to or retained abroad. It applies to children under the age of 16 in relations between States in which the Convention is in force. Its purpose is to restore the lawful situation that existed before the wrongful removal, rather than determine which parent should raise the child in the future.

The procedure involves submitting an application to the Central Authority of Ukraine or of the relevant foreign State. The authorities then cooperate to locate the child and arrange the child's voluntary return. If an agreement cannot be reached, the matter is considered by the competent court of the State where the child is staying. Importantly, a decision on return does not automatically determine the child's permanent place of residence with one of the parents.

At the same time, the Convention provides for exceptions under which a court may refuse to order the return. These include a grave risk of physical or psychological harm to the child, the applicant's consent to the removal, the applicant's actual failure to exercise custody rights, or the well-founded objections of a child who has attained an appropriate degree of maturity. Thus, return is not automatic: the court must assess the evidence and the circumstances of the particular case.

What should be done if a child was taken abroad because of the war, but the other parent restricts communication with the child?

A fairly common situation is one in which one parent agrees to the child's temporary evacuation, but the other later uses the child's stay abroad to restrict family contact. For example, a mother left with her child for Germany because of the war, but after moving there stopped communicating with the father and refuses to discuss the child's return. In such a case, it is necessary to determine whether there are grounds for applying the return procedure under the Hague Convention.

If wrongful retention is confirmed, the relevant procedure may be initiated. If there are no grounds for return, this does not mean that the other parent loses the right to communicate with the child. In particular, Article 21 of the Hague Convention provides mechanisms for securing the right of access to the child, including arranging meetings and maintaining contact.

In addition, depending on the circumstances, mechanisms may be used to determine the child's place of residence and the arrangements for the parents' participation in the child's upbringing. The 1996 Hague Convention on Parental Responsibility and Measures for the Protection of Children may also apply in such cases. It is important to correctly define the subject matter of the legal claim: a violation of the right to communicate and the wrongful retention of a child are different legal situations.

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Is it realistic to return a child if the child has already settled abroad and a foreign court refuses to order the return?

The child's prolonged residence abroad, adaptation, education, social ties, and psychological condition may affect the court's decision. In particular, Article 12 of the Hague Convention provides for the possibility of refusing to order the return if, after the expiry of one year from the date of the wrongful removal or retention, it is established that the child has already settled into the new environment. However, the mere fact of a prolonged stay abroad does not deprive the applicant of the right to seek the child's return.

A case in point is the Supreme Court's ruling of June 24, 2025, in case No. 759/24278/23 concerning the return of a child to Denmark. The Court examined the circumstances of the child's living situation, adaptation, ties with the parents, and the child's opinion. This case demonstrates that, when considering the issue of return, it is not sufficient to establish merely the fact of removal formally; all circumstances relevant to the protection of the child must be examined.

At the same time, refusal to order a return under the Hague Convention does not mean termination of the other parent's parental rights. Depending on the circumstances, that parent may seek to secure the right to communicate with the child, participate in the child's upbringing, or resolve other matters of parental responsibility. Therefore, even if the international return procedure has not produced the expected result, legal mechanisms for protecting family ties remain available.