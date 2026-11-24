Russia is waging a war against Europe far beyond the Ukrainian front. Its attacks target public trust, political unity, Europeans’ willingness to defend their own countries, and states’ ability to make strategic decisions. Ukraine, which has been confronting Russian information and psychological operations for years, is already developing a new area of defense—the cognitive domain. Combining Ukraine’s practical experience with European capabilities could change the continent’s security architecture. This was discussed by participants at the international Open Arms Fest forum, held in Estonia’s capital, Tallinn, UNN reports.

The battlefield is the human mind

In its offensive against Ukraine, Russia is using not only physical weapons and military action but also waging a systematic cognitive war. Unlike traditional information warfare, cognitive warfare involves influencing not only the information a person receives but also how they perceive and interpret it and what decisions they make under its influence. At the state level, such operations can undermine trust in institutions, weaken defense capabilities, deepen social conflicts, and affect international relations.

The Kremlin spares no expense in this area. According to estimates by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, Russia spends approximately $1.7 billion annually on propaganda and state media.

Security and resilience always begin in people’s minds, before any physical manifestation of a crisis. This concerns influencing how people think, what they believe in, and how they make everyday decisions – emphasized during the forum Oleksandr Haiin, head of the Department of Strategic Communications at Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.

Valerii Churkin, the authorized adviser to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council on digitalization, AI, and cybersecurity at the National Security and Defense Council, noted that Russia had managed to launch an offensive against Ukraine because Ukrainians had lost the information war.

I believe that Ukraine effectively lost the information war to Russia, and as a result we have a war overall. Its root lies precisely in the failed information operation against Russia, because it began a very long time ago. But now we are at least trying to catch up – Churkin explained.

For European states, Ukraine’s experience is an opportunity to assess the consequences of prolonged information influence before they encounter direct military aggression from Russia.

Ukraine is stepping up its response to cognitive warfare

Ukraine is already working to strengthen the cognitive dimension of its defense. The Department of Strategic Communications at the Ministry of Defense plans to establish a Cognitive Warfare Center, which will coordinate the work of various units and security agencies.

A cognitive component is also included in the draft war plan being developed by the Ministry of Defense and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The document is expected to include a separate annex on countering cognitive warfare.

At the same time, Ukraine is ready to involve international partners in the Center’s work and share with them the methodologies it has developed and its consolidated experience.

As with unmanned systems, Ukraine is developing this sector through public-private partnerships and is now building a market by engaging the private sector and the expert community. Unmanned systems once changed the security approaches of most countries. We believe that the cognitive domain can also become a game changer – Haiin said.

At the same time, Ukraine is working to update its information security policy and coordinate strategic communications at the interagency level. One of the tasks is to move from a quantitative assessment of information threats to a qualitative one—that is, to understand the extent to which they change public attitudes and beliefs.

Russia is not an impregnable information fortress

During a panel discussion, Uku Arold, head of the Strategic Communications Department of the General Staff of the Estonian Defence Forces, drew attention to the vulnerability of Russia’s own information system. Despite the Kremlin’s large-scale investments in propaganda, its control over the media, and increased censorship, the Russian authorities still cannot guarantee the unconditional trust of their population in state sources of information.

Arold cited the prevalence among Russians of services for circumventing internet restrictions (VPNs) and the Russian regime’s attempts to restrict access even to them as one indication of this.

Look at how widely VPNs are used in Russian society to circumvent censorship and all the inconveniences created by the regime. Why is the regime suppressing this? Because it is very afraid. In Soviet times, it feared the so-called "ideological subversion": "Today you play the saxophone, and tomorrow you will betray the Motherland," and so on. This fear of the regime shows that it understands that information weapons, which essentially have no geographical range limitations, are weapons of deep impact. They are the most dangerous because soft power is not soft at all: soft power changes regimes — the Estonian colonel stressed.

At the same time, technological development is creating new challenges for cognitive security. Artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and tools for analyzing human behavior are expanding the possibilities for psychological influence. Accordingly, states need to develop their own technological expertise in order to identify new threats in a timely manner and assess their consequences.

What Europe can learn from Ukraine, and Ukraine from Europe

Estonia has extensive experience in countering Russian information and cyber threats. However, even with developed institutions and a regulatory framework in place, building the relevant military capabilities takes years.

According to Arold, Estonia’s strategic communications battalion was established in 2011, and it reached full operational readiness only 11 years later. During this period, Estonian specialists actively cooperated with Ukrainian military and civilian partners.

Among Ukraine’s strengths, the colonel highlighted the speed of adaptation, the ability to build horizontal ties, and the engagement of the private sector in addressing security tasks. Estonia, in turn, can offer Ukraine structured methods for analyzing, planning, and organizing state communications.

Ukraine also understands the need for such a bilateral exchange.

We would like to take your institutional experience and give you ours—the practical experience we are gaining as we try to build this — said Valerii Churkin, the authorized adviser to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Cooperation could encompass the development of joint technological solutions, research into the information environment, the exchange of experience, and the improvement of methodologies for assessing cognitive threats.

Russia is conducting operations quite successfully not only in Ukraine, but also in Europe, against our partners. Therefore, it is important to exchange information and have joint tools. For example, we learn what is happening in Estonia’s information space, you share this with us, and we share our experience and what is happening in our information space with you. I think this is key: first the tools, then the exchange of information with partners, and only afterward the next steps: improving planning, more sophisticated ways of conducting operations, and so on — he added.

Aid to Ukraine is an investment in Europe’s own security

Ukraine’s experience today enables European countries to reconsider not only their approaches to weapons production, but also the very philosophy of defense planning. This concerns the ability of the state, the army, business, the scientific community, and civil society to rapidly pool resources in response to threats.

Thomas Jermalavičius, Head of Studies at Estonia’s International Centre for Defence and Security (ICDS), stressed that the best way to prepare the Baltic countries for a potential war is to help Ukraine defeat Russia. In his view, the next step should be Ukraine’s integration into NATO and the European Union. He recalled that the Ukrainian army is the most experienced army in Europe.

The need to reconsider relations between Ukraine and its European partners was expressed even more categorically by a representative of the large-scale Ukrainian volunteer project Victory Drones, which trains military personnel and civilians to work with UAVs and other defense technologies, who uses the call sign Real.

Assistance to Ukraine is not charity. We have something to share, and we do not conceal it. By no means have we built a perfect system, but we know all the mistakes we made along the way. We know what we would have liked to have at the beginning in order to be in a much better position today. And we are ready to share it – she emphasized.

The forum in Tallinn became the final event in this year's series of international meetings held as part of the Open Arms Fest, aimed at strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and its European partners. Earlier, similar events took place in three other Northern European cities: Oslo (Norway), Stockholm (Sweden), and Helsinki (Finland).

Ukraine has already become a source of technological and organizational changes in European defense. Cognitive security could become the next area of equal partnership. For Europe, this is an opportunity to develop in advance the capabilities whose necessity Ukraine was forced to recognize amid a full-scale war, and to avoid repeating mistakes whose cost is measured in human lives.

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