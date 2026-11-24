The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a bill submitted by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on restoring mandatory e-declarations for SBU employees, as well as military personnel serving in the rear. UNN reports this, citing a parliamentary session.

Details

Bill No. 16220 submitted by President Zelenskyy was supported in the first reading and as a basis by 287 members of parliament.

The Rada also voted 272 votes "For" to halve the period for preparing the bill for its second reading.

The document proposes establishing that persons serving, in particular, in intelligence agencies—that is, in the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate—must file a declaration.

If a servicemember is directly participating in combat at the time when the declaration must be filed, they may refrain from doing so.

Such persons are to be granted a 90-day deferral in one of the following circumstances:

termination or cancellation of martial law;

termination of direct participation in combat;

discharge from military service.

That is, people who are directly in trenches or carrying out combat missions are exempt from filing a declaration.

However, for military personnel serving in positions including Head of the Office of the President, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and their deputies, members of parliament, judges, prosecutors, members of the Council of Prosecutors and the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors, heads of law enforcement agencies and their territorial divisions, heads of military administrations, and civil servants, the declarations will always remain publicly accessible, and they must file them.

Documents of military personnel covered by the special procedure will also not be displayed publicly (except for senior officials and those who do not participate in combat).

The head (deputy head) of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will also have the right to initiate the removal of documents concerning Armed Forces personnel.

Documents belonging to senior officials (ministers, heads of law enforcement agencies, judges, prosecutors, etc.) may not be removed from the Declarations Register.

Military personnel who have not filed declarations since 2021 are required to do so within 90 days from the date the law enters into force (taking into account the exceptions for those covered by the special procedure).

No postponement for rear-area personnel and reinstatement for the SBU and HUR — how Zelenskyy proposes changing the declaration rules

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on restoring mandatory declarations for employees of the Security Service of Ukraine.