"Approximately 60 interceptor missiles" for Patriot systems that the US has already agreed to supply to Ukraine, including some from European arsenals, are still awaiting Pentagon approval for shipment. Financial Times reports this, citing three people familiar with the matter, writes UNN.

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The delivery of PAC-3 and PAC-2 interceptor missiles, developed and manufactured in the US and paid for by Ukraine’s Western allies, "was delayed by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth," two Ukrainian officials and a third person familiar with the situation told Financial Times.

Since the Patriot missiles are American, Washington must approve their export and re-export, including from European stockpiles.

"It is very important that America allow the transfer of missiles for the Patriot systems that our partners have already paid for," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

In his address to the nation on Monday evening, he warned that Ukrainian intelligence had indicated that the Russians were preparing new strikes.

Zelensky: there is information from the DIU regarding new Russian strike plans

The delay in supplying Patriot interceptor missiles comes amid intensified Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure ahead of winter.

Empty Patriot missile launchers mean that almost every ballistic missile launched by Russia hits its target in Ukraine, officials said.

The undelivered PAC-3 interceptor missiles, Ukraine’s most effective defense against Russian ballistic missiles, comprise four batches, the publication writes.

"None of the four batches has yet been approved for delivery," according to officials and a person familiar with the matter.

The PAC-2 interceptors, an older model, "have also been allocated to Ukraine but are awaiting approval for delivery," according to one of the Ukrainian officials.

At the end of October, the President of Ukraine said that Kyiv had "been waiting for almost a month for Mr. Hegseth to sign the contract for missiles for Patriot and NASAMS – medium-range surface-to-air missile systems in the Patriot class, jointly produced by RTX (formerly Raytheon) and Norway’s Kongsberg.

"Since then, the NASAMS missiles have been approved," two Ukrainian officials and another person familiar with the situation confirmed. One of the officials said they "were ‘on their way’ to Ukraine".

Asked about the weapons, a Pentagon spokesperson said: "There have been no changes in the Department of War’s policy regarding support for Ukraine." They declined to answer further questions.

According to Ukrainian officials, a separate process for granting Ukraine approval to produce its own Patriot interceptor missiles is also being delayed at the Pentagon.

"Hegseth signed the agreement, but it was forwarded to Michael Duffy, the Pentagon’s Under Secretary for Acquisition and Sustainment, for further review," a Ukrainian official and a person familiar with the matter report.

The reason for this step was not immediately clear.

"The Department of War has launched several parallel efforts to accelerate transatlantic industrial cooperation on Patriot air and missile defense systems with European partners and Ukraine, and continues this work to this day," a Pentagon official said.

Zelenskyy said that the first interceptors would likely be produced only in several years, but their approval now would be a strong signal of support and would allow the lengthy process of establishing production lines to begin.

License to produce Patriot missiles for Ukraine is stalled at the Pentagon - report