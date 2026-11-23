File photo

Overall, since the beginning of this day, 123 combat engagements have taken place at the front. As reported by the General Staff, on the Pokrovsk axis, Ukrainian troops eliminated 30 occupiers and wounded 23, UNN reports.

The enemy launched 50 air strikes and dropped 171 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,213 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 1,517 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops - the report says.

On the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk axes, since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has launched one attack, carried out three air strikes, dropping seven KABs, and conducted 70 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

On the South Slobozhanskyi axis, the enemy attacked the positions of our units once near the settlement of Okhrimivka.

On the Kupiansk axis, the enemy conducted no assault operations.

Two attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled on the Lyman axis in the area of Zarichne, in the direction of Lyman.

On the Sloviansk axis, the Defense Forces halted three attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Dibrova and Yampil. One of these attacks is ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the enemy did not attack.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, the Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Vilne, and in the direction of Mykolaipillia and Kucherevyi Yar. Three attacks are still ongoing.

The enemy carried out ten attacks on the Pokrovsk axis. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Chernihivka, Dobropillia, Vasylivka, Myrne, Molodetske, and in the direction of Serhiivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 30 occupiers were eliminated here today and 23 were wounded; six vehicles, one electronic warfare system, 10 special-purpose systems, two UAV command posts, an ammunition depot, and 37 enemy shelters were destroyed. Six vehicles, six guns, three special-purpose systems, 12 UAV command posts, and 127 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 334 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, the enemy conducted no assault operations.

On the Huliaipole axis, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Nove Zaporizhzhia and Rizdvianka.

On the Orikhiv and Dnipro River axes, the occupiers conducted no assault operations.

No significant changes in the situation occurred on the other axes, the General Staff concluded.

Russia lost nearly 2,500 troops in a day — General Staff