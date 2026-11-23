Russia lost nearly 2,500 troops in a day — General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the course of November 22, Russian forces lost 2,471 troops. Total losses since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,639,641 people.
During the day on November 22, the enemy lost 2,471 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN informs.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,639,641 personnel as of November 19.
Recall
During the night of November 21, the Defense Forces launched a series of strikes on the occupiers’ facilities, including hitting an ammunition depot of an enemy unit, command posts, and a bridge.
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