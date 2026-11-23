During the day on November 22, the enemy lost 2,471 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,639,641 personnel as of November 19.

Recall

During the night of November 21, the Defense Forces launched a series of strikes on the occupiers’ facilities, including hitting an ammunition depot of an enemy unit, command posts, and a bridge.

More than 2,200 km of anti-drone protection has been installed along Ukraine’s frontline roads — Ministry of Defence