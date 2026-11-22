In Bavaria, Germany, 19 people were poisoned by carbon monoxide during a service in a chapel, with four of those affected in serious condition. Der Spiegel reports this, citing emergency services, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in the municipality of Bad Grönenbach, in the Allgäu region. During a religious service at the Ringaisenhaus chapel, several attendees suddenly lost consciousness, after which the service was immediately interrupted and rescuers were called.

All 19 affected people were hospitalized. According to the emergency services dispatch center, the condition of four people is assessed as serious.

Police are investigating the cause of the mass poisoning

It was preliminarily reported that the carbon monoxide leak may have been connected to a malfunction in the chapel's heating system. At the same time, police emphasize that the exact cause of the incident has not yet been established.

Significant numbers of rescuers, firefighters, and law enforcement officers were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the emergency.

The service at the chapel was conducted by the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter. The relevant services are establishing the circumstances of the dangerous gas leak and the causes of the equipment malfunction.

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