Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš criticized the European Union's draft budget for 2028–2034 and opposed financing Ukraine from the European budget. Ceske Noviny reported this, citing Babiš's statement on the social network X, UNN writes.

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The Czech prime minister called the proposed EU budget completely unacceptable for his country. In particular, he was outraged by the reduction in funding for the Czech Republic, which, according to him, pays increasingly larger contributions to the European budget every year.

Babiš said that, under the proposal of the Irish presidency, the Czech Republic could receive 7.5 billion korunas less. He also criticized the planned spending on the operation of European institutions, which could reach €100 billion over seven years.

Babiš proposed financing Ukraine outside the EU budget

Separately, the head of the Czech government opposed allocating €100 billion to support Ukraine within the European Union's common budget.

Why should we give money from the European budget to Ukraine? Ukraine should receive money outside the European budget – Babiš said.

The day before, European Council President António Costa presented a revised proposal for the EU's seven-year budget, which envisages cutting expenditure by €204 billion compared with the European Commission's initial plan.

Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka supported the prime minister's position, noting that budget negotiations remain difficult and that expressing disagreement is part of the process of reaching a compromise.

EU has decided how to provide Ukraine with another €45 billion - FT