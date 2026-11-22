Munich's "Bayern" has faced a series of health problems among its players and coaching staff. On November 16, 23-year-old midfielder Jamal Musiala suffered another neurological episode, head coach Vincent Kompany recently fainted during training, and star striker Harry Kane underwent ankle surgery. BILD reports this, writes UNN.

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According to German journalists, Musiala has suffered his second neurological episode in the past three months. The footballer was previously diagnosed with a form of epilepsy accompanied by brief disturbances of consciousness.

Doctors continue to adjust the player's medication. At the same time, Musiala was able to return to team training as early as the day after his latest episode.

Injuries and health problems plague "Bayern"

Earlier, Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany fainted during a training session with the reserve team. He was hospitalized, and it was later reported that he had inflammation of the meninges. The coach returned to the club's training base only on November 10.

Harry Kane's injury was another blow for the team. On November 20, the English striker damaged the ligaments in his left ankle during a match against "Cologne" and underwent surgery. According to media reports, the footballer could miss around three months.

French winger Michael Olise was also injured in the same match. Doctors diagnosed him with a foot contusion, but expect him to recover more quickly.

Recently, Luis Díaz, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, Manuel Neuer and Ismaël Saibari have also experienced health problems.

Against the backdrop of so many injuries and illnesses, fans may jokingly start talking about a real "Bayern curse." Nevertheless, the club remains optimistic about Musiala's recovery, while Kane's absence will be the main sporting challenge in the coming months.

Bayern coach Kompany returned to training with the team