Official Bratislava will not participate in providing a new €45 billion loan from the European Union for Ukraine. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated this, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, discussions on this issue are accompanied by political pressure linked to the approval of the pan-European budget for 2028–2034.

Slovakia did not participate in the first €90 billion loan, and we are pursuing the same goal now, although we are being politically blackmailed by linking this loan to the entire EU budget - Fico wrote in his post.

He added that his country's position on aid to Ukraine remains unchanged.

We remind you

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, presenting the proposal for an additional €45 billion for Ukraine, said on November 18 that she was "very confident" that all 27 member states would join, including Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia, which had resisted.