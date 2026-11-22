In the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region, a five-story residential building sustained serious damage as a result of an attack by a Russian drone. A fire broke out in the building, and apartments from the first to the fifth floor were destroyed. Rescuers are evacuating residents; casualties have already been reported, and people may be trapped under the rubble. This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to the official, an enemy drone damaged the residential building, causing extensive destruction and a fire.

Two people, including a child, were injured in the building damaged by the enemy in Vyshhorod district. The teenager sustained multiple shrapnel wounds to the arm and was hospitalized. A 22-year-old woman suffered cuts to her foot; medics provided her with assistance at the scene - Tkachenko said.

Units of the State Emergency Service are evacuating people from the danger zone and working to deal with the consequences of the strike.

In addition to the residential building, the store premises were also damaged in the attack.

Emergency services are working at the site of the strike.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, psychologists, and an emergency medical team have been involved in addressing the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Specialists are providing the necessary assistance to the building’s residents, who were forced to leave their homes.

Information about those killed and injured is currently being уточнюють. The full extent of the destruction is also being established.

In Kryvyi Rih, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack has risen to 73, including 9 children