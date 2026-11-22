Democrats in the U.S. Congress threatened to restrict government funding for Elon Musk’s SpaceX over disruptions to the Starshield satellite system used by the Ukrainian military. Lawmakers are demanding to find out who made the decision to restrict communications and whether the White House was involved. CNN reports, UNN writes.

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Congressman Jim Himes sent requests to U.S. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and Elon Musk. He is demanding an explanation as to whether SpaceX independently restricted the system’s operation or was carrying out orders from the Donald Trump administration.

According to CNN, communications problems arose in October, and in November Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported new disruptions in the occupied territories.

Democrats are preparing an investigation

CNN sources claim that SpaceX representatives and U.S. defense officials privately linked the initial decision to the White House.

Trump "had not heard" about the new Starshield restrictions for Ukraine

At the same time, Trump denied involvement, while the Pentagon stated that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was unaware of the restrictions.

Himes plans to launch an investigation after control of Congress passes to the Democrats in January. Possible measures include freezing funding for individual SpaceX projects.

Zelenskyy also rejected Musk’s claim that the problems with Starshield were allegedly fabricated. According to the president, the Ukrainian military has confirmation of the disruptions, and communications were restored after his conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Musk attempts to explain what is happening with Ukraine and Starlink