Trump "had not heard" about the new Starshield restrictions for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Trump said he had not heard about renewed Starshield speed restrictions for Ukraine. He also said that Putin is backing down.
US President Donald Trump said he was unaware that SpaceX had once again imposed speed restrictions on the Starshield terminals used by Ukraine, UNN reports.
I haven't heard about that
In addition, the US president noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is "backing down a little on Ukraine."
He could be much tougher… But, frankly speaking, he is backing down
Restrictions on Starshield’s operation in Ukraine: SpaceX named the reason15.11.26, 16:36 • 38353 views
We would like to remind you
The Starshield restrictions have been in effect in Ukraine for several days and are widespread. Russian jet-powered drones are intercepted only over Ukrainian territory.