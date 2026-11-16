Trump "had not heard" about the new Starshield restrictions for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said he was unaware that SpaceX had once again imposed speed restrictions on the Starshield terminals used by Ukraine, UNN reports.

I haven't heard about that - Trump responded to the journalist.

In addition, the US president noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is "backing down a little on Ukraine."

He could be much tougher… But, frankly speaking, he is backing down - Trump.

Restrictions on Starshield’s operation in Ukraine: SpaceX named the reason

We would like to remind you

The Starshield restrictions have been in effect in Ukraine for several days and are widespread. Russian jet-powered drones are intercepted only over Ukrainian territory.