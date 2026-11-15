Restrictions on Starshield’s operation in Ukraine: SpaceX named the reason

SpaceX told Ukraine that the Starshield speed restrictions are related to a technical problem. This was reported by American PBS journalist Nick Schifrin, citing Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in the United States, Denys Sienik, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine has been communicating with SpaceX about the speed restrictions Ukrainian forces are experiencing along the line of contact and in occupied Ukrainian territory, and they were told that this is a technical problem, Denys Sienik tells me - Nick Schifrin said on the social network "X."

In addition, according to the diplomat, the Ukrainian side has still not received more detailed explanations regarding the reasons for the system’s operating-speed restrictions in the occupied territories. At the same time, these restrictions have continued for five consecutive days.

As a reminder

The Starshield restrictions have been in effect in Ukraine for the fifth day and are widespread. Russian jet-powered drones are being intercepted only over Ukrainian territory.