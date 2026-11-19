Elon Musk issued a statement attempting to explain what is happening with Starlink and Ukraine. He said this at the DealBook Summit of The New York Times on Wednesday, November 18, UNN reports, citing The Verge.

Details

"From the very beginning, I said that Starlink is a civilian system," Musk said. "It is not intended to be used for offensive drone strikes that kill people. If you want to do that, you need to use Starshield, a separate system controlled by the U.S. government. But do not ask me, as a private individual, to make decisions about destruction."

Musk also said that "if they want to do something that is an offensive military action, it has to be the Starshield system, where the decision about destruction is made by the Ministry of War, possibly ultimately by the president, and not by me."

Interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls the system Starshield and claims that it was this system that was slowed down. "That is not true," Musk said.

Background

Starshield restrictions have been in effect in Ukraine for several days and are widespread. As of November 16, the Pentagon and SpaceX had not provided explanations.

Starshield is SpaceX's satellite system created for the needs of government agencies and the military. It uses Starlink technologies but is focused on secure communications and carrying out defensive tasks.

NATO Secretary General Rutte commented on disruptions to Starshield in Ukraine