A Russian helicopter is suspected of violating Finnish airspace near the city of Loviisa on November 21 at 12:34. This was reported by the press service of Finland’s Ministry of Defence, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the maximum depth to which the object penetrated Finnish territory was 4.1 km.

"The airspace violation was likely related to rescue operations or operations escorting the damaged cargo vessel in the Gulf of Finland," Finland’s Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said.

To recap

The Sparta II vessel, which was heading to Kaliningrad, caught fire after a drone attack in international waters. The crew was evacuated.

Finland confirmed that the Russian vessel Sparta II was hit by Ukrainian drones