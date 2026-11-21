The aftermath of Russia’s missile-and-drone attack is still being dealt with in Kryvyi Rih. The attack killed a 20-year-old emergency medical technician and a seven-year-old boy. The number of injured has risen to 73, including nine children. This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, according to UNN.

Twenty-nine injured people, including six children, are currently in the city’s hospitals. The youngest injured girl is three years old. Nine of the wounded are in serious condition, including two children. The injured also include three emergency medical workers and employees of the State Emergency Service who were helping people — the statement says.

The attack damaged around 26 apartment buildings, a hospital, educational institutions, an enterprise, business facilities, a restaurant, garages, and cars. The damaged vehicles include ambulances.

Since Friday evening, municipal services, energy workers, heating specialists, and gas workers have been working at the site. They have already managed to stabilize the gas supply situation, restore electric transport services, and complete a significant portion of the work to restore the water supply. The effort to deal with the aftermath of the attack continues.

A relief headquarters has been set up at the district executive committee office near the site of the strike. It will also operate on Sunday, November 22, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Residents of damaged buildings can receive construction materials, including OSB boards and plastic sheeting, and submit applications for financial assistance.

Russia is spreading fake reports about a military target after a child and a medic were killed in Kryvyi Rih — the Center for Countering Disinformation